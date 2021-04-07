Pundit urges Spurs to make shock move for struggling Newcastle star who always shines against them

There’s always a temptation to sign a player who plays incredibly well against you, but it’s not a great sign if they can’t replicate that form against anyone else.

Joelinton hasn’t lived up to expectations at Newcastle – He does have some bright moments and he looks like a decent ball-carrier, but he falls to pieces as soon as he needs to shoot.

There’s a strange anomaly with the Brazilian forward in that he always seems to turn up against Spurs, and he played a key role as Steve Bruce’s men took a point at the weekend.

A report from The Mag has looked at some comments from Robbie Earl who was speaking on NBC Sports in America, and he’s made an interesting comment that Spurs should be looking to bring him in (he’s also made an effort to make him sound English by calling him Joe Ellington)

“So, ridiculed really since his move, not really been a prolific goalscorer. Plays sometimes on the left or right hand side, a big guy, he looks a bit like he hasn’t quite got his coordination right.

“But in difficult times he has played in positions where it’s not his best but he’s played for the team. I look at some players around the league and I don’t see them giving the same effort.

“He came up with important goals against Spurs, headed back for the equalising goal [for Willock to score], made a nuisance of himself and had one or two opportunities.

“You know what, Jose Mourinho could do worse than buy Joe Ellington in his Tottenham team.”

It would be a proper shocker if Spurs actually had any interest in Joelinton when you look at his performances as a whole since arriving, but at least it would stop him taking points away from Spurs every season.