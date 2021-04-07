Chelsea are reportedly considering launching a bid of around £86million for the transfer of Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international has been on fire in Serie A this season, showing himself to be one of the finest centre-forwards in Europe again after a difficult two-year spell at Manchester United.

It now seems Chelsea are eager to re-sign Lukaku, according to Calciomercato, with the Blues eyeing up as one of their priorities to come in up front this summer, behind only Erling Haaland.

Following the struggles of Timo Werner, it certainly makes sense for Chelsea to be looking at other options, and Lukaku could be ideal for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

The 27-year-old had a fine record in his time in the Premier League during his spell with Everton, so would likely not struggle to settle as Werner has.

Haaland also seems a highly ambitious target, so an £86m move for Lukaku may be cheaper and more realistic for CFC.

However, Calciomercato note that Inter boss Antonio Conte is absolutely determined not to lose his star player this summer, so this won’t be an easy deal for Chelsea either.

Barcelona are also mentioned as suitors for Lukaku, with Ronald Koeman working with him during their time together at Everton.

The issue for the Catalan giants, however, is they’re less likely than Chelsea to be able to afford the player.

‘Not a happy home life’ – This bizarre Premier League first could explain Liverpool’s dramatic collapse this season. Click here to find out more.