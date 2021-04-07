West Ham could reportedly seal the transfer of West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone for a bargain price this summer.

The 28-yeear-old shot-stopper has been in fine form in the top flight this term and his performances have earned him a place in the recent England squad.

Johnstone is proving something of a late bloomer after failing to make much of an impression at Manchester United earlier in his career, and he’s now being linked with West Ham by The Athletic.

It remains to be seen if a move will definitely happen, but it seems West Brom could be prepared to sell Johnstone for just £7.5million if they get relegated at the end of the season.

West Ham don’t look in urgent need of a new ‘keeper due to Lukasz Fabianski’s fine form, but Johnstone is also a top player who’d be hard to turn down if he became available for a reasonable fee.