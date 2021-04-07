Tottenham emerge as surprise rivals for big-name Chelsea transfer target

Tottenham may reportedly also be a transfer option for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero this summer, along with Chelsea.

In a surprise development, it seems Spurs could also be in the running to snap up Aguero on a free transfer ahead of next season as the Argentina international seeks to stay in England, according to the Telegraph.

The report suggests it would likely be between Chelsea and Tottenham for Aguero’s signature, and the Blues could certainly do with a big-name signing up front.

Timo Werner has been poor this season and a short-term signing like Aguero could be useful for the west London giants after a lack of real impact from the likes of Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud as well.

Tottenham, however, already have the world class Harry Kane up front, while Son Heung-min has also enjoyed a superb season in front of goal.

There doesn’t seem an obvious need for Aguero, but it would also be hard to turn down a player of this calibre on a free.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed an incredible career in the Premier League and the Telegraph suggests he’s keen to extend his stay here and may even give up on Champions League football to do so.

If Aguero does join Chelsea or Tottenham he’d surely have every chance of working his way up the all-time Premier League scoring charts, where he currently ranks in fourth place, just six behind third-placed Andrew Cole.

‘Not a happy home life’ – This bizarre Premier League first could explain Liverpool’s dramatic collapse this season. Click here to find out more.