Spurs fans will absolutely love what Eric Dier said he wants to happen after he dies

Following his recent comments, it would appear that Tottenham Hotspur seems to run through the veins of defender Eric Dier.

Dier, 27, joined Spurs in 2014 after making a £4.5m switch from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.

Since arriving in London, Dier has gone on to feature in 271 matches, in all competitions.

Under the guidance of current manager Jose Mourinho, Dier continues to be a mainstay in the Spurs’ matchday squads.

As the England international approaches his eighth year with the club, fans will love the passion and loyalty the defender’s recent comments demonstrate.

Speaking in a recent Q&A session with the Evening Standard, the 27-year-old said: “I’d have my ashes scattered in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!”

The no-nonsense remark will go down well with Spurs fans, however, showing gritty determination off the pitch is one thing, Mourinho’s men need to show some of it, on it.

An abysmal campaign, which has seen Spurs slump to one of their lowest league positions in recent years, mixed with a devastating exit from the Europa League, has left the Londoners with just the Carabao Cup to cling on to.

Spurs’ Carabao Cup final is set to be played against Manchester City later month, however, given the current form of the Citizens, it’s fair to assume Mourinho’s men will need a miracle.