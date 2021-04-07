Steve Bruce’s fury at his Newcastle United players vs Spurs hints at another major problem

Time will tell if Newcastle United can keep their place in the Premier League, but it’s pretty obvious that a major overhaul is required in the summer.

Plenty of fans will argue that the clear-out needs to start with the manager, but there are also signs that there is a major problem within the squad too.

We saw against Brighton where they just appeared to collapse and almost give up once they fell behind, but the scenes against Spurs hint at a whole new problem.

READ MORE: Pundit urges Spurs to make shock move for struggling Newcastle star who always shines against them

A report from The Chronicle has indicated that Steve Bruce was utterly furious with his team for over-celebrating their opener against Spurs at the weekend, and it does look like the focus was lost as they conceded very quickly afterwards.

Everything about the recent performances suggest that there is a lack of leadership and composure in the team as they can’t react properly to positive or negative events on the field, so something needs to change in there.

It’s unlikely that replacing Bruce will be enough to change the attitudes of the players on the field, so a lot of change will be needed this summer if things are to turn around.