Liverpool consider transfer of superb all-rounder to replace Georginio Wijnaldum

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer deal for AZ Alkmaar midfielder Teun Koopmeiners as a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Reds could be in trouble this summer as Wijnaldum is closing in on becoming a free agent, and the Netherlands international is bound to be a tough name to replace after his tremendous performances at Anfield in recent years.

Still, it seems Liverpool have their eye on another impressive Dutch star as they’re linked with Koopmeiners as Wijnaldum’s replacement by Calciomercato.

The 23-year-old looks a brilliant all-rounder in the middle of the park, as he can operate as a defensive midfielder or a centre-back, whilst also boasting an impressive scoring record from midfield.

Koopmeiners has 13 goals in 28 games in all competitions last season, and also hit double figures last term with 16 in 44 appearances.

The youngster still only has one cap for the senior Dutch national team, but it seems clear he has a big future in the game and could be a good fit for Liverpool right now.

Some LFC fans may be craving bigger names than this, but the club have also done well to identify surprise talents in recent years, with Wijnaldum himself not exactly a marquee purchase when he first joined from relegated Newcastle back in 2016.

