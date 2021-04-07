Thomas Tuchel preparing to offload nine Chelsea players in major summer clear-out

According to recent reports, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is preparing for a summer clear-out with as many as nine players set for the exit.

That’s according to the Mirror, who claim Tuchel is set to boost his transfer budget by saying goodbye to several of his fringe and wantaway stars.

Although money is no issue – and despite Blues’ owner, Roman Abramovich, being one of the richest men in football, even the Russian tycoon must succumb, occasionally, to FIFA’s financial fair play rules.

In order to build a Premier League winning side, it is widely accepted that Tuchel has plans to bolster the options he inherited from Frank Lampard earlier this year.

If the Mirror’s report is to be believed, Chelsea could be preparing for a huge summer overhaul.

The nine players rumoured to be up for sale are listed below:

Tammy Abraham – Striker

Emerson – Defender

Kepa Arrizabalaga – Goalkeeper

Jorginho – Midfielder

Fikayo Tomori – Defender

Antonio Rudiger – Defender

Ross Barkley – Midfielder

Ruben Loftus-Cheek – Midfielder

Michy Batshuayi – Striker