Thomas Tuchel preparing to offload nine Chelsea players in major summer clear-out

According to recent reports, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is preparing for a summer clear-out with as many as nine players set for the exit.
That’s according to the Mirror, who claim Tuchel is set to boost his transfer budget by saying goodbye to several of his fringe and wantaway stars.
Although money is no issue – and despite Blues’ owner, Roman Abramovich, being one of the richest men in football, even the Russian tycoon must succumb, occasionally, to FIFA’s financial fair play rules.
In order to build a Premier League winning side, it is widely accepted that Tuchel has plans to bolster the options he inherited from Frank Lampard earlier this year.
If the Mirror’s report is to be believed, Chelsea could be preparing for a huge summer overhaul.
The nine players rumoured to be up for sale are listed below:
Tammy Abraham – Striker
Emerson – Defender
Kepa Arrizabalaga – Goalkeeper
Jorginho – Midfielder
Fikayo Tomori – Defender
Antonio Rudiger – Defender
Ross Barkley – Midfielder
Ruben Loftus-Cheek – Midfielder
Michy Batshuayi – Striker