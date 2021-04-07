Menu

Tottenham ace branded an “absolute disgrace” by ex-Spurs star

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez has been branded an “absolute disgrace” by former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara.

The Colombia international has struggled to impress this season and seems likely to be offloaded by the club in the summer.

O’Hara certainly seems like he wouldn’t be too bothered about seeing Sanchez leave after his part in a poor Tottenham defensive display against Newcastle…

Tottenham will surely hope to strengthen at the back this summer, with the season ending on a bit of a low note for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Although Sanchez looked a decent young talent at former club Ajax, it’s just not happened for him in the Premier League.

