(Video) Ashley Cole offers Trent Alexander-Arnold some invaluable defensive advice

Following what a disastrous performance for Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold against Real Madrid on Tuesday night in the Champions League, former Chelsea full-back Ashley Cole has been quick to offer the young Englishman some solid advice.

Despite being one of the country’s most talented attacking full-backs, Alexander-Arnold has some major defensive holes in his game – these weaknesses were exposed on Tuesday during a game that saw the full-back make several key errors.

Tuesday night’s European tie saw Real Madrid run out 3-1 winners, however, Los Blancos owe Alexander-Arnold a massive thank you for the defender’s role in their success.

Coming under intense criticism, former full-back great Cole has been quick to take to his social media to offer the Liverpool star some sound advice on how he can improve his game in the future.