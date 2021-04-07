Menu

Video: Bayern’s Champions League defence falling apart as Neymar brilliance leads to Marquinhos putting PSG 2-0 up

Bayern Munich
Posted by

Bayern Munich may have been been hotly tipped to retain their Champions League crown this year, but it’s all falling apart as PSG look like running riot tonight.

It’s worth noting that Robert Lewandowski is missing so that will make this even harder for the German giants, and it’s now 2-0 after some brilliance from Neymar took the entire defence out of the game:

Pictures from RMC Sport

Marquinhos also deserves a lot of credit for the lovely first touch and composed finish, but this could get away from Bayern tonight if they’re not careful.

More Stories Marquinhos Neymar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.