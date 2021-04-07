(Video) Ben Chilwell picks Porto’s pocket to give Chelsea crucial cushion

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has stepped up when his side needed him most.

Despite taking an early lead against Porto in Wednesday night’s Champions League quarter-final thanks to a Mason Mount goal, Chelsea have spent much of the match under the cosh.

The Blues’ Portuguese opponents have fought back valiantly and had it not have been for a late crucial save from keeper Mendy, Chelsea could easily be heading into the return tie all square at 1-1.

Following Mendy’s vitally important save, left-back Chilwell doubled his side’s lead just moments later.

Vital, vital goal – Chelsea are now odds-on-favourites to make the competition’s semi-final.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport