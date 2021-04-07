Menu

Video: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting proves his worth on the biggest stage as he gives Bayern a lifeline vs PSG

Bayern Munich
We often talk about which super-agent is the biggest, but there’s no doubt that Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s agent is the best in the world.

He somehow got a move from Stoke to PSG and then to Bayern Munich, and he’s making his mark on the biggest stage tonight as he stands in for Robert Lewandowski.

PSG were threatening to run away with the game with two goals in the first half tonight, but Choupo-Moting has just made it 1-2 with a cracking header:

