(Video) Inter Milan release clip showing new logo in action on next season’s kit

To mark their 113th anniversary, Italian giants Inter Milan have re-branded the club’s famous crest.

The new logo titled ‘I M Inter’ sees a modern take on an old classic.

In the lead-up to their domestic match against Sassuolo on Wednesday afternoon, the club has released a promotional clip that shows how the new logo will look on the side’s kits next season.

