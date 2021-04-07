(Video) Inter Milan release clip showing new logo in action on next season’s kit

To mark their 113th anniversary, Italian giants Inter Milan have re-branded the club’s famous crest.
READ MORE: Spurs fans will absolutely love what Eric Dier said he wants to happen after he dies
The new logo titled ‘I M Inter’ sees a modern take on an old classic.
In the lead-up to their domestic match against Sassuolo on Wednesday afternoon, the club has released a promotional clip that shows how the new logo will look on the side’s kits next season.
Do you like the new logo? – Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
? | JERSEY
The first jersey featuring our new logo gives shape to our story. Be inspired by our city.
Are you ready? #IMInter ??? pic.twitter.com/S3RxmHyp8v
— Inter (@Inter_en) April 7, 2021