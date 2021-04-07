Menu

(Video) Inter Milan release clip showing new logo in action on next season's kit

Inter Milan
Posted by

To mark their 113th anniversary, Italian giants Inter Milan have re-branded the club’s famous crest.

The new logo titled ‘I M Inter’ sees a modern take on an old classic.

In the lead-up to their domestic match against Sassuolo on Wednesday afternoon, the club has released a promotional clip that shows how the new logo will look on the side’s kits next season.

Do you like the new logo? – Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

