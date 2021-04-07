(Video) Kylian Mbappe fires PSG into lead vs Bayern Munich

Paris-Saint Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe has fired Mauricio Pochettino’s men into the lead against champions Bayern Munich.

In what is a re-run of last season’s Champions League final, it is the French side that has taken an early lead.

It is not yet known how vital Mbappe’s early strike will prove to be but make no mistakes, a crucial away goal against last season’s winners is huge.

Mbappe’s goal marks the Frenchman’s 31st of the season.