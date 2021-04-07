(Video) Kylian Mbappe gifts PSG lead again vs PSG in goals-galore thriller

Wednesday night’s re-run of last season’s final between PSG and Bayern Munich has not disappointed.
Still, with a few minutes left to play, Mauricio Pochettino’s men are leading 3-2 in what has been an action-packed game.
French attacker Kylian Mbappe is destined to take all the headlines after two goals have helped his side in their quest to bag a crucial away win in Wednesday’s quarter-finals.
After opening the game’s scoring after just two minutes, Mbappe has done it again deep into the match’s second half.
Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport
“Is this his moment? You bet it is!”
PSG rip Bayern apart on the counter-attack again and Kylian Mbappe is the man to apply a wonderful finish ?
They’ve now scored three times at the Allianz! ? pic.twitter.com/cmYlOEHoOQ
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 7, 2021