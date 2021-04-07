(Video) Liverpool transfer target becomes the youngest player to score in Copa Libertadores

Santos FC came away with a 3-1 victory over San Lorenzo de Almagro in the first-leg in the third round of the Copa Libertadores’ qualifying fixtures.

One of the goal scorers in the win for the Brazilian side was Ângelo Gabriel, who became the youngest to score a goal in the South American tournament’s history at 16 years, three months, and 16 days.

This potential has resulted in the wonderkid drawing interest from clubs such as Liverpool FC. ESPN reported last month that the English club had been monitoring the teenager’s performance all of last season. The Reds could use an infusion of younger talent at forward with the possible addition of Ângelo.

If Liverpool continues tracking the player, this goal probably draws their attention even more. The teenager is under contract until 2023 and has a €60-million release clause.

(video courtesy of CONMEBOL TV)