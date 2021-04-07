Menu

(Video) Mason Mount showcases devastating turn before firing Chelsea into lead vs Porto

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is Thomas Tuchel’s hero once again!

READ MORE: Video: Bayern’s Champions League defence falling apart as Neymar brilliance leads to Marquinhos putting PSG 2-0 up

The England international has gifted the Blues a crucial lead in the first-leg of Wednesday night’s Champions League quarter-final tie against Porto.

Looking to replicate their 2011-12 season which saw the Blues win European football’s most illustrious trophy, Tuchel’s men are well on their way to booking a spot in this season’s semi-finals.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Bayern’s Champions League defence falling apart as Neymar brilliance leads to Marquinhos putting PSG 2-0 up
Thomas Tuchel preparing to offload nine Chelsea players in major summer clear-out
Video: Hamed Traore – Brother of Man United starlet Amad Diallo – scores a beauty for Sassuolo vs Inter Milan

Mount’s goal came off the back of a stunning turn which left Porto’s defence with no chance.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport

More Stories Mason Mount

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.