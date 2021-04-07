(Video) Mason Mount showcases devastating turn before firing Chelsea into lead vs Porto

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is Thomas Tuchel’s hero once again!

The England international has gifted the Blues a crucial lead in the first-leg of Wednesday night’s Champions League quarter-final tie against Porto.

Looking to replicate their 2011-12 season which saw the Blues win European football’s most illustrious trophy, Tuchel’s men are well on their way to booking a spot in this season’s semi-finals.

Mount’s goal came off the back of a stunning turn which left Porto’s defence with no chance.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport