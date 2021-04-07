Menu

(Video) Ronaldo uncharacteristically misses sitter vs Napoli

It isn’t often that the words ‘Ronaldo’, ‘misses’ and ‘sitter’ are found in the same sentence.

However, following a shocking miss against Napoli during Wednesday’s Serie A clash against Napoli, the Portuguese star has proven to be human, after all.

The game, which saw the Old Lady start on the front foot, almost had an early goal inside the opening two minutes.

However, after teammate Danilo whipped in an inch-perfect ball towards Ronaldo, usually fans would have seen the world-class attacker bag a goal, but Ronaldo somehow mistimed his header, forcing the ball well wide of the mark.

Despite the dreadful miss though, in true Ronaldo fashion, the footballing legend took just 10-minutes to rectify his mistake and open the game’s scoring.

Pictures courtesy of Eleven Sports

