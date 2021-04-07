Video: West Ham fans will love to see the passionate celebrations from Noble and Coufal at FT vs Wolves

As fans we do usually accept and recognise that most players simply pass through the club and many will just see it is a job, so it makes it extra special when you see those who genuinely care about the shirt.

There’s also the competitive element that comes into games so that accounts for some of the passion that you’ll see from certain players, but this was a pretty special moment from West Ham’s game at the weekend:

Noble and Coufal’s reactions at full time. Sums up how much this club means to our players ??? pic.twitter.com/cxkIOgBELH — West Ham News (@WHUFC_News) April 7, 2021

When you see players who care about winning this much then it does lead to a more special connection with the fans, and even if you don’t support the club it’s brilliant to see it mean this much.