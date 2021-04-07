“We’ll see what happens” – Chelsea ace heavily hints at transfer this summer despite impressive cameo under Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has done well to give chances to most of Chelsea’s first team squad as he evaluates who’s worth keeping on, and it was interesting to see Emerson Palmieri take his chance as he scored a late goal against Atletico Madrid.

He rarely gets a chance to play and that impressive cameo doesn’t look like it’s changed his fortunes, so it won’t be a surprise if he moves in the summer.

A report from Football Italia has confirmed that his current contract runs out in 2022 so this summer is Chelsea’s last chance to get a decent fee, while it’s suggested that there is interest from Juventus, Roma and Inter Milan so it shouldn’t be too difficult to move him on.

They also quote Emerson as he was recently asked about life under Tuchel, and you can see that he admires the new coach but he drops a heavy hint that he won’t be at the club next season:

“On the first day Thomas arrived, we saw how much he loves the details. He loves to show videos, talk a lot and concentrate on minor things that can make a difference.”

When he was asked about his future at Stamford Bridge he added “We’ll see what happens in June,”

He is a talented and versatile defender who should be able to play a decent role in Serie A for most teams, but he’s never going to become a regular starter at Chelsea so letting him go does look like the most sensible solution.