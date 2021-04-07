West Ham are reportedly optimistic about their chances of sealing a permanent transfer deal for Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard.

The England international has been one of the Premier League’s most in-form players since joining the Hammers on loan in January, and it’s little wonder David Moyes is seemingly keen to keep him.

However, according to the Daily Mail, there is also a fear of Man Utd driving Lingard’s asking price up following his recent improvement.

The report also names Arsenal and Tottenham as clubs who were interested in Lingard back in January, with the suggestion being that he may have an even longer list of suitors now.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Lingard, but the 28-year-old has given everyone a reminder of what he’s capable of since his move to east London.

United would possibly do well to consider bringing him back into their first-team plans, but the player himself might do well to ensure he continues playing regularly as he has with West Ham.

Still, Lingard might also fancy his chances of a bigger move now, so it will be interesting to see if Arsenal and Tottenham revive their interest in him.

The Gunners look in need of making some changes to their attack after a lack of impact from Nicolas Pepe and Willian, with Lingard looking like a major upgrade, at least based on current form.

Spurs have also had a disappointing season and surely need to freshen things up, with Lingard perhaps ideal to link up with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min up front.