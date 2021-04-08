Menu

Huge boost for Leeds United as Premier League star available for transfer

Leeds United have been handed a major transfer boost as Wolves are reportedly set to make Adama Traore available this summer.

The Spain international has performed well in the Premier League despite having less of an impact this season, though his previous form has seen him linked with big names like Liverpool and Barcelona.

MORE: Leeds United set to get £32million summer transfer budget

Leeds are also thought to be tracking Traore and could do well to sign him this summer amid transfer rumours linking star player Raphinha with a big move away from Elland Road.

Traore could be an ideal replacement, and Duncan Castles of the Transfer Window Podcast has handed Marcelo Bielsa’s side a boost by saying the winger is expected to be available in the next transfer window.

Leeds will no doubt hope they can capitalise and strengthen for a challenging second season back in the top flight.

