Sergio Aguero says yes to Euro giants despite Chelsea and Tottenham transfer interest

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has reportedly decided to seal a transfer to Barcelona when he moves at the end of his contract this summer.

The legendary Argentine has had a sensational career with City, establishing himself as one of the best Premier League strikers ever, but his time in England now seems to be coming to an end.

Aguero had been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham by the Telegraph, but it seems he’s instead opted to make Barcelona his next club, according to Todo Fichajes.

Chelsea could do with a new striker after a hugely disappointing season from Timo Werner, while Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud also don’t look likely to be long-term options for the club.

Tottenham have Harry Kane up front, but could also do with more depth in that department after becoming somewhat over-reliant on the England international.

There’s also no guarantee a big name like Kane will stick around at Spurs if they fail to win a trophy again and miss out on a place in the top four.

Aguero could also be a superb signing for Barcelona after the struggles of the likes of Antoine Griezmann, plus the departure of Luis Suarez last summer.

