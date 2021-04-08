Menu

Sergio Aguero says yes to Euro giants despite Chelsea and Tottenham transfer interest

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has reportedly decided to seal a transfer to Barcelona when he moves at the end of his contract this summer.

The legendary Argentine has had a sensational career with City, establishing himself as one of the best Premier League strikers ever, but his time in England now seems to be coming to an end.

MORE: Ticket fiasco on the cards for Carabao Cup final

Aguero had been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham by the Telegraph, but it seems he’s instead opted to make Barcelona his next club, according to Todo Fichajes.

Chelsea could do with a new striker after a hugely disappointing season from Timo Werner, while Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud also don’t look likely to be long-term options for the club.

Tottenham have Harry Kane up front, but could also do with more depth in that department after becoming somewhat over-reliant on the England international.

aguero mcfc 2021-22

Sergio Aguero has chosen Barcelona over Chelsea and Tottenham

MORE: Man Utd urged to change their transfer policy for Sergio Aguero

More Stories / Latest News
“He can go to the next level” – Arsenal warned about star who could seal £50m transfer to likes of Man City
“I don’t think I will be wrong” – Journalist provides some potentially very good news for Liverpool
Liverpool’s new-look XI with Konate, Wijnaldum replacement & new striker is scary-good

There’s also no guarantee a big name like Kane will stick around at Spurs if they fail to win a trophy again and miss out on a place in the top four.

Aguero could also be a superb signing for Barcelona after the struggles of the likes of Antoine Griezmann, plus the departure of Luis Suarez last summer.

‘Not a happy home life’ – This bizarre Premier League first could explain Liverpool’s dramatic collapse this season. Click here to find out more.

More Stories Sergio Aguero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.