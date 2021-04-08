Arsenal have been warned that left-back Kieran Tierney could be one to leave the club for a transfer to a bigger name like Manchester City or Real Madrid.

The Scotland international has been a big hit for the Gunners and seems likely to be a player who might at some point fancy winning major honours after a difficult time for the north London club.

Although Tierney picked up an FA Cup winners’ medal with Arsenal last season, the team appears to have gone backwards this term, and it remains to be seen if Mikel Arteta can really turn things around.

Discussing Tierney, former Premier League star Charlie Adam warned AFC that his fellow Scot could be one they’re in danger of losing to someone like Man City or Real Madrid.

Speaking on talkSPORT, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, Adam felt Tierney would likely cost around £50million and is ready to make the step up.

“Would it surprise me if a Real Madrid, a Man City or any of the clubs in the top echelons come in for him in the summer?” Adam said.

“I think he’s ready now. He’s 23, he signed for Arsenal injured and was out for a spell with groin and shoulders problems.

“But he’s come back and has matured into a top player. I believe he can go to the next level again. You’re starting at £50m too.”

City could perhaps view Tierney as an upgrade on Benjamin Mendy at left-back, though it perhaps doesn’t seem the most obvious area of their squad that urgently needs strengthening.

MCFC have raided Arsenal for some star players in the past, however, signing the likes of Kolo Toure, Emmanuel Adebayor, Samir Nasri and Gael Clichy from their rivals.

