Arsenal fans are clearly big fans of Norwich City star Emi Buendia and want to see their club bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

The classy Argentine is enjoying an outstanding season in the Championship, and it seems clear it’s only a matter of time before he finds his way to a bigger club.

Buendia has previously been linked with Arsenal by The Athletic, though the Gunners were unsure about paying £40million to prise him away from Norwich.

It seems increasingly likely that this would be a fair price for a top talent, however, and Arsenal fans now hope to see their club go in for him again in the summer.

Mikel Arteta could do with more options in attack after a disappointing season from big names in his front three, with all of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe and Willian a long way from their best form.

‘Not a happy home life’ – This bizarre Premier League first could explain Liverpool’s dramatic collapse this season. Click here to find out more.

Buendia would surely add something to this side, and it seems Gooners are already dreaming of seeing him in red and white…

If arsenal gotta pay 40m for buendia they better pay up in a couple years he will be grealish money and truly out of reach — Blue (@bleu24X) April 7, 2021

Arsenal have to be all over Buendia next szn — Fahad? (@F2dontmiss) April 7, 2021

Buendia is cooking in the Championship, would be a good signing for Arsenal.#AFC?? pic.twitter.com/QRJCwpiXmv — The Arsenal Dream ~ Link in Bio (@TheArsenalDream) April 7, 2021

If u could have Zaha or Buendia to play on the wing who are you taking? For the sake of Argument say they're both 35 mil. I'd definitely go for Buendia tbh — Graham.S (@graham_ska) April 7, 2021

Emi Buendia's MOTM performance last night notching a goal and 3 assists is ??? #SignHimUphttps://t.co/dzj8soLc2i — Arsènality (@Arsenality4) April 7, 2021

I want buendia at arsenal so badly — Jack (@Afcbush) April 7, 2021

Pay anything for Buendia I swear @Arsenal — DP? (@dompendleton) April 6, 2021