Chelsea could rival Arsenal for Bayern star who’s been told he can leave for free

Bitter rivals Chelsea and Arsenal could go head-to-head this summer for the signing of Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

The 32-year-old has been with the reigning European champions for a decade, but has been told his contract won’t be renewed and will be allowed to expire this summer.

That’s according to the German club’s sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, who confirms this news amid links with Chelsea and Arsenal.

Speaking to Sky, via Bundesliga News, he said: “[Allowing Boateng’s contract to run out this summer] was a joint decision of the club’s management and the coach was also involved in it.

“I explained it to Jerome, and he was very understanding.”

As reported by the Metro, citing reliable German outlet BILD, Boateng was on the shortlist of both Chelsea and Arsenal last summer.

The Blues opted to sign Thiago Silva to bolster their defensive options, so the Brazilian’s presence at Stamford Bridge could give Arsenal an extra boost in their potential pursuit of Boateng.

The 32-year-old has previous experience playing in the Premier League, having represented Manchester City in the 2010/11 season, before signing for Bayern Munich after publicly stating his desire to leave the Etihad Stadium.