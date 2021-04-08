Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise onto Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount after his superb goal in last night’s 2-0 Champions League win away at Porto.

The pundit is clearly a big fan of Mount, describing him as a dream for managers because of the way he understands what to do off the ball.

In fact, Ferdinand feels it’s a side of his game that has been overlooked by his Chelsea team-mates, with the England international making plenty of good runs that weren’t spotted against Porto last night.

The former Manchester United defender says that once Chelsea’s other players spot Mount’s runs a bit more often, he could do even more damage in terms of his goal contributions.

“He’s a manager’s dream,” BT Sport pundit Ferdinand was quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“Not only does he have this natural ability and he effects the game in the final third, the imagination to take that on his back foot on the blindside of the defender then the ability to finish.

“Not only has he got all of that, he’s a manager’s dream because he does the tactics to a tee off the ball.

“I think once the other players start realising he actually makes movements to get beyond the defenders on the other team and start playing that ball, a little bit longer than a 10-yard to feet, he’ll get more opportunities at goal.

“He made runs today that nobody had seen and he was in if they played the ball forward.”

Chelsea fans will certainly be excited by Mount’s progress this season, with the 22-year-old growing into his role in this Blues side and looking one of the team’s most improved players since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager.