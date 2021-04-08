Chelsea to rival Man United in hunt for defender who is certain to leave this summer

There aren’t a lot of great defenders going around in world football just now, so it means there will always be a ton of interest in any promising centre backs who are set to become available.

A report from Tuttomercatoweb has confirmed that Fiorentina’s Serbian defender Nikola Milenkovic is definitely leaving the club this summer, but it’s just not clear where he’s going to end up.

His contract expires in the summer of 2022 so this is their final chance to cash in on him, while there’s no sign of a contract extension being signed and they don’t want to lose him for nothing.

READ MORE: Man United to revive interest in starlet who is now excelling with Juventus

Man United have been linked with him fairly regularly and it’s confirmed that they’ve been tracking him for months, but it’s also emerged that Chelsea could be a possible destination as they look to improve their defence.

It’s suggested that their interest will depend on Fikayo Tomori as they won’t look for another signing if he does return, but that also suggests that they may need to wait a while to see what their situation is.

Man United still haven’t found their ideal partner for Harry Maguire and there will be obvious comparisons to Nemanja Vidic if he does arrive, but he does look like he would be a solid signing.

He has everything you want in the modern centre back as he’s big and physical but also capable on the ball, and it does sound like he will be in the Premier League next year.