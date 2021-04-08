Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel advised to drop struggling Blues star

Chelsea have been advised to drop struggling striker Timo Werner after his lack of impact in the Blues team in recent times.

The Germany international has not been at his best since moving to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig last summer and doesn’t currently look like he deserves his place in Thomas Tuchel’s XI.

Chelsea could do with making a change, and pundit Clinton Morrison believes it could be good for Werner to be taken out of the team for a while.

It remains to be seen if Werner can turn things around for himself at Chelsea, but for now it seems like it might be for the best if he’s removed from the limelight a little.

“Chelsea have got other attacking options – it just depends on how long Tuchel wants to stick with Timo Werner,” Morrison told BBC Radio 5 Live, as quoted by the Metro.

“Listen, Werner is not a bad player. You don’t become a bad player overnight. It’s just at the moment, he’s getting into positions and not being clinical.

“Maybe he needs a bit of time out of the team and he can make an impact coming off the bench.”

Chelsea fans will hope the 25-year-old can get back to being the kind of player he looked at Leipzig, but it might be that he’s the latest to fall foul of the west London club’s striker curse.

Big names like Fernando Torres, Andriy Shevchenko, Radamel Falcao, Alvaro Morata and Gonzalo Higuain are also among the surprise flops to have played for Chelsea in recent times.

