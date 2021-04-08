Menu

Approach made: Liverpool rival Arsenal for potential £40m forward transfer

Liverpool have reportedly enquired about a potential transfer deal for Norwich City attacking midfielder Emi Buendia.

According to Anfield Central, the Reds have been in contact with Norwich to ask about Buendia’s potential availability this summer after his superb form in the Championship.

The 24-year-old truly looks one of the most outstanding talents outside of the Premier League at the moment, with a hugely impressive record of 12 goals and 15 assists in 33 league games this season.

Arsenal have also recently been linked with Buendia, though The Athletic claimed he was too expensive for them at £40million.

The Gunners would have done well to pay up for the Argentine, however, with Mikel Arteta’s side enduring a dreadful season, with recent signings up front like Nicolas Pepe and Willian simply not doing a good enough job at the Emirates Stadium.

Buendia would surely have been an upgrade for Arsenal, but Liverpool also need to make changes to their attack this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s trusted front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane arguably looks like its past its peak as an elite attacking force, so there’s surely room for a talent like Buendia in there.

