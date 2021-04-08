Exciting Arsenal youngster hints that he’s in the squad to face Slavia Prague tonight

Mikel Arteta has used the Europa League to give chances to some of Arsenal’s younger players this season, but you have to expect that he would stick with the senior players in the latter stages of the competition.

It’s their only real chance of securing Champions League football next season and the financial benefits of that would be huge just now, but it does look like Miguel Azeez could be involved in some way tonight:

It could just be that he’s a huge fan and he’s excited to be at a club that’s involved in such a big game, but you have to wonder if this means that he will be included in the squad.

Azeez actually made his senior debut in the competition earlier this year so he has a little bit of experience, while he’s been playing very well for the U23 side this season and Arsenal have had a few issues in their midfield recently so perhaps he will get a chance.

