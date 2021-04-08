Former Arsenal favourite Emmanuel Frimpong reveals dream to return to Russia to do “porn with 20 girls”

There are some players who win over a fanbase with sheer talent and producing magic moments in games, but some just become cult heroes because of their work ethic and personality.

Emmanuel Frimpong burst onto the scene at Arsenal in 2011 with a flurry of yellow cards and interesting performances, but he was eventually sent out on loan and started to drift around several clubs.

It reached a point a couple of years ago where he decided just to give it up and retire from the game, and it sounds like he’s been using that spare time to just enjoy himself.

An amazing interview has surfaced from Sport24 in Russia where he spoke about a variety of things, but here are some of the key takeaways:

He wants to return to Ufa where he used to play – not to return to football, but to star in a porn film with 20 girls

He wanted to move to Russia to see just how cold it was and also because he heard there were many beautiful girls

The girls are good in Ufa but he actually prefers the pizza

He spent all of his spare time hanging out with girls and drinking a lot of vodka

He once fell asleep in a restaurant for seven hours because he couldn’t really handle the vodka

The only Russian words he can remember are “b*tch” “Damn” and “f*ck”

He claims Man City star Zinchenko owes him a lot of money for English lessons

He charges £2000 an hour for those lessons, but most of it will be spent playing FIFA

When asked to describe Russian football in a sentence he said “oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo”

It’s all pretty much in keeping with what you expect from him and it’s a fascinating read even if you aren’t an Arsenal fan, but the main thing is that he seems to be enjoying himself even though his footballing career sadly fizzled out.