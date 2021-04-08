Video: Pundit mocks Manchester United’s Erling Haaland transfer chances

Jamie O’Hara insists Erling Haaland to Manchester United is a transfer that’s just not going to happen.

The former Premier League midfielder pretty much mocked Man Utd’s hopes of signing Haaland when asked about it on talkSPORT.

Watch below as O’Hara insists there’s no chance Haaland is going to move to Old Trafford when there isn’t the guarantee of winning major trophies…

? “#MUFC can’t get Haaland, they are not good enough. Why would he?!” ? “Erling Haaland is going to go to a club where he can win everything!” Jamie O’Hara doesn’t believe Man United are good enough to sign Haaland. pic.twitter.com/VNM6AmTgIz — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 8, 2021

Haaland will surely have his pick of Europe’s elite this summer after some sensational form for Borussia Dortmund this season.

The prolific young Norway international will no doubt have his sights set on the biggest prizes in football, and United are no longer that kind of force, with teams like Manchester City, Real Madrid or Barcelona surely more tempting.