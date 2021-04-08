Jurgen Klopp won’t forget Liverpool defeat after being gifted permanent reminder following ‘strange’ Real Madrid admission

According to Spanish publication AS, Jurgen Klopp has been sent three gifts, one that will serve as a permanent reminder to Liverpool defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday, as a result of his ‘strange’ talk.

Klopp described that it was ‘strange’ playing the Champions League knockout tie at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, per ESPN, having reiterated that it was a ‘training ground’ before the first-leg.

Los Blancos have been playing their matches at the training pitch named after their all-time great due to their home of the Santiago Bernabeu undergoing renovation work.

ESPN note that Zidane paid no attention to the German’s talk that may have come across as disrespectful, with the Frenchman stating that they are ‘proud’ to play at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano.

Now, AS report that Eleven Force, have decided to send the Liverpool boss a 3D Model of the home that Madrid are currently using, as well as ones of Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano and the San Moix.

Here is what Jose Guerrero, Eleven Force’s head, had to say on the gifts:

“We know that Jurgen is a guy with a great sense of humour and he sure welcomes it with good humour.

“In addition, we will also send him a Wanda (Metropolitan) to serve as a souvenir of his last Champions won (in 2019) and a Son Moix for when, as he commented, they decide to come and train Real Mallorca.”

More Stories / Latest News Kylian Mbappe makes contract decision in delight for Real Madrid but heartbreak for Liverpool Man United to use West Ham’s Lingard interest to push for swap deal for England star Exciting Arsenal youngster hints that he’s in the squad to face Slavia Prague tonight

The Son Moix gift comes as a result of the German stating that it would be ‘nice’ to manage Real Mallorca if he took up a post in Spain, per Goal, over the likes of Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico.

It will be interesting to see where Klopp places these in the family household, or maybe they’re gifts that the German should find a place for in his office at Liverpool?