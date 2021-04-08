Manchester United hold talks over beating Liverpool to top €40m target

Manchester United are reportedly pushing to seal the transfer of RB Leipzig centre-back and top Liverpool target Ibrahima Konate.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Red Devils have held talks with Leipzig over a potential deal, but Liverpool are also said to be making the Frenchman a priority target.

The report adds that Konate is likely to cost around €40million to prise away from the Bundesliga giants this summer, in what looks like a potentially smart piece of business.

Konate has impressed with Leipzig and looks like he could do well at an even bigger club, with both Man Utd and Liverpool undoubtedly in need of strengthening in defence this summer.

Jurgen Klopp has endured a nightmare season of injuries, and Konate could be a better long-term option than the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

United, meanwhile, may view the 21-year-old as a superior option to the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly as the long-term partner for Harry Maguire.

Expect plenty of twists and turns with this transfer saga, however, with Eurosport also saying Konate was a target for United, but as one of many other potential options in that position.

Todo Fichajes suggests MUFC’s interest is stronger and some contact has already been made over a deal, and they also state Liverpool are keen to sign him.

However, it’s also been claimed that LFC have changed their mind about signing Konate and have informed his club they won’t be pursuing him, according to Bild, as translated by the Daily Express.

