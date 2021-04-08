Kylian Mbappe makes contract decision in delight for Real Madrid but heartbreak for Liverpool

According to Spanish outlet Deportes Cuatro, Kylian Mbappe does not wish to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, with the superstar deciding to play for Real Madrid in the future.

Deportes Cuatro report that Mbappe will leave this summer, the final chance for the Parisians to net a respectable fee for the 22-year-old – as his contract will expire at the end of next season.

It’s added that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez will not negotiate a transfer until his counterpart, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, sets a price tag for Mbappe and grants the Frenchman the wish to arrange an exit.

Deportes Cuatro actually report that the La Liga powerhouses intend to sign Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer, those are transfer deals that will make the side favourites to win everything next season.

It’s claimed that Madrid are already aware of what their proposal will be to PSG and Mbappe, but will not formally table the offer until Mbappe has settled things with the Parisians.

According to the Daily Mail, citing French outlet L’Equipe, Liverpool are also keen on the World Cup winner, but the current indications point to the Spanish capital being Mbappe’s favoured destination.

Mbappe is just 22 and is already one of the world’s best players – and has been so for a couple of years now – there’s absolutely no doubt that he would be a game-changing signing for a top club like Madrid.

The recent report didn’t mention the lightning-fast forward’s feelings to a transfer to Liverpool at all, so the Reds may only have a chance at a deal if Los Blancos don’t pull one off for whatever seemingly unlikely reason.