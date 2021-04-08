Menu

“I don’t think I will be wrong” – Journalist provides some potentially very good news for Liverpool

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool fans can perhaps breathe a sigh of relief over the future of their manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds haven’t been at their best this season, but after winning the Premier League title last year and the Champions League the year before that, they’re surely in no hurry to get rid of their popular manager.

Still, Christian Falk had recently named Klopp as one of the leading candidates to take charge of the German national team once Joachim Low steps down after this summer’s European Championships…

Luckily for Liverpool fans, another reputable journalist has now provided an update on the situation, saying it looks far more likely that Bayern Munich will be the ones in need of a new manager.

See below as Jan Age Fjortoft is backing Hansi Flick to replace Low as Germany boss…

It’s not clear what he’s basing this on, but Fjortoft tends to be pretty reliable and doesn’t speculate unless he’s heard something pretty concrete.

He tweets that he doesn’t think he’ll be wrong about this, so Liverpool fans will certainly hope it can cement Klopp’s position at Anfield for the long term.

