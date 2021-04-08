Menu

(Photo) Liverpool star spotted laughing with Real Madrid president after Champions League defeat

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho was spotted joking and laughing with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after the Reds’ 3-1 Champions League defeat in Spain this week.

See below as Fabinho can be seen enjoying a reunion with Perez, with the Brazilian having had a brief spell at Real Madrid as a youngster…

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho and Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez

According to the Daily Star, the pair enjoyed a bit of a catch-up, with Perez remarking that Fabinho used to be a right-back when he had his stint with Los Blancos.

Fabinho responded by jokingly claiming he’d be worried about playing right-back against Vinicius, who scored twice against Liverpool on Tuesday night.

