(Photo) Liverpool star spotted laughing with Real Madrid president after Champions League defeat

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho was spotted joking and laughing with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after the Reds’ 3-1 Champions League defeat in Spain this week.

See below as Fabinho can be seen enjoying a reunion with Perez, with the Brazilian having had a brief spell at Real Madrid as a youngster…

According to the Daily Star, the pair enjoyed a bit of a catch-up, with Perez remarking that Fabinho used to be a right-back when he had his stint with Los Blancos.

Fabinho responded by jokingly claiming he’d be worried about playing right-back against Vinicius, who scored twice against Liverpool on Tuesday night.