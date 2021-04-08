Liverpool & Real Madrid dealt potential blow by latest update on Mbappe’s future

Liverpool and Real Madrid have potentially been dealt a blow in their reported pursuits of France superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking to Italian transfer news honcho Gianluca Di Marzio, PSG sporting director Leonardo revealed he’ll soon have an update on both the Frenchman and team-mate Neymar that’ll make “us all happy“.

Check out Julien Laurens’ tweet below for the quote.

Leonardo qui répond ce soir à @DiMarzio à propos des prolongations de Neymar et Mbappé: “je crois que nous aurons bientôt des nouvelles qui nous rendront tous heureux…” — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) April 7, 2021

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid are continually linked with a move for Mbappe – as recently reported by the Daily Mail, citing French outlet L’Equipe – with a transfer fee of around £170million being talked up, as per Le Parisien.

What Leonard’s update on the superstar forward and Neymar actually is remains to be seen, but both players’ contracts are set to run out next summer.

As stated in the above report by Le Parisien, PSG are desperate to get new deals boxed off for the duo, so one would imagine an update that’ll make “us all happy” regarding both players amid transfer talk could be related.

While Mbappe is being heavily linked with a move to the Premier League or La Liga, it seems one club stands out more than others when it comes to a possible future for Neymar.

As reported by Catalan-based outlet SPORT, the Brazilian is wanted again by former side Barcelona.