Man United to revive interest in starlet who is now excelling with Juventus

It feels like it could be another summer where Man United will be linked with every decent forward in Europe, but at least there is some precedent when it comes to Juventus star Dejan Kulusevski.

It was reported over a year ago that Man United had made contact with his agent before he agreed to move to Juventus, and he’s had an impressive time in Turin since then.

He’s become a key player under Andrea Pirlo and he’s also started to become a regular for Sweden too, while he’s at his best on the right hand side of the attack.

That’s a position that United haven’t been able to sort for a while now. Mason Greenwood can be effective out there but his future might be best through the middle of the attack, and ESPN have reported that United are looking to revive that interest in the Juventus man.

At this point it’s stated that they don’t want to sell him and they also paid €35m to bring him in so he’s not going to be cheap, but United have proven in the past with Paul Pogba that they can tempt players to leave Juventus for them.

He’s only scored five times this season and you do wonder if the fans may be looking for a ready-made star to come in rather than someone who is still developing, but the interest has been there before so it’s a name to keep an eye on this summer.