Manchester United and Juventus stars among top transfer targets for new Barcelona president

Manchester United FC
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba may reportedly be one of the top transfer targets for new Barcelona president Joan Laporta this summer.

The France international has shown some improvement this season after an up-and-down spell at Old Trafford, and he could now be on his way out of the club if Laporta gets his way.

Although Laporta recently met with Mino Raiola, it’s claimed he wasn’t making Erling Haaland a top priority, but his other clients such as Pogba and Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to OkDiario.

It will be interesting to see if Man Utd are willing to let Pogba go, but it could be a wise move as they have other talented midfield players such as Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek in their squad.

Still, it could also be a risk allowing a big name like Pogba to leave, especially as he’s just starting to show his true potential with the Red Devils.

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is a transfer target for Barcelona

The 28-year-old could be a fine fit for Barcelona, however, giving them some much-needed spark in the middle of the park after the departure of Ivan Rakitic last summer and the lack of real impact made by Miralem Pjanic.

De Ligt would also be a terrific signing for Barca if they could pull it off, though one imagines an ambitious side like Juve won’t let him go easily.

The Netherlands international has long looked one of the finest young central defenders in Europe and could be an ideal long-term Gerard Pique replacement at the Nou Camp.

