Menu

Manchester United draw up list of six centre-back transfer targets, including duo linked with Liverpool

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United reportedly have as many as six centre-backs on their list of transfer targets this summer.

The Red Devils have not been entirely convincing at the back this season, with doubts over Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as a partnership.

MORE: Man United predicted line up for Granada

Eric Bailly’s injury record also means he isn’t the most reliable option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, so it’s unsurprising to see the club being linked with a number of big names.

According to Eurosport, Man Utd are eyeing up the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde and Pau Torres as targets, and possibly two others.

As noted by Eurosport’s report, Konate has also been linked with Liverpool, though it now looks like the Reds’ have decided against pursuing a move, according to Bild, as translated by the Daily Express.

varane real madrid

Raphael Varane to Manchester United or Liverpool this summer?

Konate warm-up

Ibrahima Konate has also been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea could rival Arsenal for Bayern star who’s been told he can leave for free
Approach made: Liverpool rival Arsenal for potential £40m forward transfer
Haaland praised for making ‘very good choices’ as Dortmund star urged to sign for Liverpool

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also been linked with Real Madrid defender Varane by OkDiario in recent times, with the Merseyside giants also in need of defensive signings this summer.

United will no doubt be eager to beat their rivals to a signing for an important position, but there are plenty of decent players out there who could do a job for both clubs.

‘Not a happy home life’ – This bizarre Premier League first could explain Liverpool’s dramatic collapse this season. Click here to find out more.

More Stories Ibrahima Konate Jules Kounde Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Pau Torres Raphael Varane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.