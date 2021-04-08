Manchester United reportedly have as many as six centre-backs on their list of transfer targets this summer.

The Red Devils have not been entirely convincing at the back this season, with doubts over Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as a partnership.

Eric Bailly’s injury record also means he isn’t the most reliable option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, so it’s unsurprising to see the club being linked with a number of big names.

According to Eurosport, Man Utd are eyeing up the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde and Pau Torres as targets, and possibly two others.

As noted by Eurosport’s report, Konate has also been linked with Liverpool, though it now looks like the Reds’ have decided against pursuing a move, according to Bild, as translated by the Daily Express.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also been linked with Real Madrid defender Varane by OkDiario in recent times, with the Merseyside giants also in need of defensive signings this summer.

United will no doubt be eager to beat their rivals to a signing for an important position, but there are plenty of decent players out there who could do a job for both clubs.

