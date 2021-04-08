Midfielder refuses to rule out a dramatic Chelsea return as he cites “unfinished business” at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have always carried a lot of players on their books because they tend to loan them out as they develop, but it can lead to situations where you just completely forget that a player is contracted to them.

It may have happened with many fans tonight as they see that Granada forward Kenedy is still on loan as he faces Man United, but Danny Drinkwater is another who’s just been completely forgotten about.

He looked like a great signing when he arrived from Leicester but he quickly found himself out of favour, while failed loan spells with Burnley and Aston Villa haven’t really helped.

He did get a chance for Chelsea’s U23 side but he was given a straight red for violent conduct where he essentially booted a child, so it seems fair to suggest that his time at Stamford Bridge is done.

Amazingly Goal have reported on some of his recent comments, and it sounds like he still has a slight belief that he could come back and earn a second chance under Thomas Tuchel:

“I want to continue with Chelsea. I feel like I have unfinished business with this club.

“I have to try and start enjoying my football again because in this moment it has disappeared. I keep working hard, I keep grafting and I am doing the right things at the right times and I need to stay injury free and see where it takes me.

“It is a short career so I need to keep doing the right things and hope things turn around.”

It’s nice to hear that he still has these ambitions but it’s not like he’s blowing everyone away during his loan spell in Turkey, so it would be nothing short of sensational if he could somehow find his way back into the Chelsea side.