‘No desire’ and ‘so boring’ – These Arsenal fans slam first-half performance against Slavia Prague

Some Arsenal fans are furious with the side’s performance in the first-half of tonight’s Europa League knockout tie against Slavia Prague, in an encounter that is respectfully very unevenly matched.

The Gunners dominated the possession with a 59% hold of the ball but registered just one shot on target, considering the team that is out there, that is simply not good enough at all.

Arsenal have been accused of showing ‘no fight’, ‘desire’, ‘hunger’ and of being ‘boring’ by some of their fans after the frustrating opening 45 minutes.

The best chance of the opening period fell to wonderkid Bukayo Saka, but the 19-year-old somehow put the ball well wide with a horrid finish, wasting a glorious opportunity for the side to take the lead.

Here is how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to the team’s performance in the first-half:

Honestly if that’s good enough for Mikel sack him. He’s so lucky there’s no fans there they’d be getting booed off — BB (@bennyboybuck) April 8, 2021

No fight

No desire

No intent

No hunger

No intensity

No determination

No aggression

No passion So boring to watch. If we want to win this game & win subsequent games & go far further in this competition, we’ve got a lot of work to do. ? — Dat_Edo_Pikin™? ~ ??c??1? (@Call_Me_Daniels) April 8, 2021

You’re supposed to warm up BEFORE the game? — Even?? (@MartinelliFC_) April 8, 2021

Saka has looked off for about a month now — KING? (@_IKENNA_) April 8, 2021

Arteta actually sets us up so boring I’m actually bored when I watch arsenal games now never in my life time have I been bored watching arsenal but this manager is so negative in the way we play — AFC MP (@AFCPEARTE) April 8, 2021

Disappointing all of us time and time again.??

Giving us health risks for being supporters.??

Making us yell and curse at the tv so our relatives think we’re crazy.???

Plus many more… — Roger.. (@rogerescobar38) April 8, 2021

Players aren’t playing with any hunger and desire…. I don’t see us competing with any top team like this. Whats wrong with the players? Arteta cannot be blamed anymore! — _Kojo MegaMind? (@KojoMegaMind) April 8, 2021

Worrying display! Are the players tired,or they can’t understand the coach tactics? Wow at home and we seems to be getting bossed around. Poor poor attitude Frome the players in the last two games — Banks ?? (@Arsenalfuture1) April 8, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Video: Bruno Fernandes gets amazing luck with penalty award and poor goalkeeping to put Man United 2-0 up against Granada Video: Lightning-fast Nicolas Pepe scores late for Arsenal with beautiful chip after pass from Aubameyang vs Slavia Prague Video: Arsenal counter-attack wasted by woeful Bukayo Saka cross as wonderkid frustrates again vs Slavia Prague

The display has done no favours for Mikel Arteta, it’s really not a good sign if a Premier League side that have big aspirations after years of misery, are struggling to create or are just being downright negative.

The North London outfit need to be much better in the second-half of the tie if they really are serious about making the most of the home leg, otherwise tonight’s slow start could ruin the entire tie…