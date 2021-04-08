Menu

‘No desire’ and ‘so boring’ – These Arsenal fans slam first-half performance against Slavia Prague

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Some Arsenal fans are furious with the side’s performance in the first-half of tonight’s Europa League knockout tie against Slavia Prague, in an encounter that is respectfully very unevenly matched.

The Gunners dominated the possession with a 59% hold of the ball but registered just one shot on target, considering the team that is out there, that is simply not good enough at all.

Arsenal have been accused of showing ‘no fight’, ‘desire’, ‘hunger’ and of being ‘boring’ by some of their fans after the frustrating opening 45 minutes.

The best chance of the opening period fell to wonderkid Bukayo Saka, but the 19-year-old somehow put the ball well wide with a horrid finish, wasting a glorious opportunity for the side to take the lead.

See More: Arsenal given a surprise second chance to sign free agent star this summer as Euro giants forced to abandon agreed deal

Here is how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to the team’s performance in the first-half:

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Bruno Fernandes gets amazing luck with penalty award and poor goalkeeping to put Man United 2-0 up against Granada
Video: Lightning-fast Nicolas Pepe scores late for Arsenal with beautiful chip after pass from Aubameyang vs Slavia Prague
Video: Arsenal counter-attack wasted by woeful Bukayo Saka cross as wonderkid frustrates again vs Slavia Prague

The display has done no favours for Mikel Arteta, it’s really not a good sign if a Premier League side that have big aspirations after years of misery, are struggling to create or are just being downright negative.

The North London outfit need to be much better in the second-half of the tie if they really are serious about making the most of the home leg, otherwise tonight’s slow start could ruin the entire tie…

More Stories Mikel Arteta

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Ken says:
    April 8, 2021 at 10:01 pm

    Arteta, Edu, the players have all forgotten the hunger to win.
    Arteta is hopeless, he is building a team with Willian, a 32 years old Aubameyang, Cedric and exiling Guendouzi, Saliba, Martinelli.
    Arsenal is finished.That team has zero chance to win the Europa League. Fed up to watch them play.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.