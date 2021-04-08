“Fans should be excited” – Liverpool great tips Reds to pursue transfer of attacker who’d be “perfect” for Klopp’s system

Former Liverpool star John Barnes has said the club’s fans should be excited about any transfer rumours involving Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

The France international has struggled at Barca for much of his time at the Nou Camp, though his form has improved a great deal this season.

According to the print edition of Mundo Deportivo, as translated by Sport Witness, Liverpool are now looking at Dembele as an option to make some changes up front this summer.

Barnes believes the 23-year-old could be a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of football, and it may be that he’d have a key role to play as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino no longer look the force they once were.

Dembele could relish a change of scene after a difficult spell at Barcelona, and making the switch to Anfield could be just what he needs to revive his career.

“One player that I think could make it at Liverpool is Ousmane Dembele,” Barnes told BonusCodeBets, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“He would fit right into the front three because his directness is perfect for Liverpool’s way of playing.

“Of all the players linked with Liverpool, he is a player that fans should be excited about. If he wants to continue playing at the biggest clubs like Barcelona then Liverpool is the right club for him.

“He’s a player that fits the way Liverpool plays and I think that Liverpool would be interested in that type of player.”

