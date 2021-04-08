Paul Scholes names the only two clubs that could ‘afford’ to sign Erling Haaland this summer as Man United and Chelsea target striker

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes is convinced that the Red Devils and Chelsea are the only two clubs that could ‘afford’ to sign superstar Erling Haaland this summer.

The Norwegian sensation is certainly the most in-demand striker in world football after continuing his prolific displays across all competitions since joining Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg last January.

Scholes discussed the 20-year-old’s future on BT Sport after United beat Granada in the Europa League, alongside another former Red Devil and pal in Owen Hargreaves and presenter Jake Humphrey.

Scholes believes that the side managed by his former teammate, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, are ‘desperate’ for a No.9 that can be a consistent scorer of over 20 goals a season.

The legendary former central midfielder believes that the Red Devils would pay the reported €150m price-tag for Haaland this summer.

“He has taken real considered steps in his career, this is not going to be about money.” “I can’t think of a player this young and that has been this coveted by everyone.” Erling Haaland will be top of many wanted lists this summer… But who will be the right fit? ? pic.twitter.com/BPfT0mJaEz — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 8, 2021

Scholes: “I do think they’re desperate for that No.9.”

Humphrey: Who should it be?

PS: “Who should it be? Haaland’s the obvious one, Harry Kane – these types of players. Will they come to Manchester United at this point? Can United pay the money for them – I think they probably can.”

“I think it’s up to them which club they choose, I think the two of them will probably have the choice of any club in Europe.”

Humphrey: “Do you see United spending that kind of money, €150m on a player?”

PS: “I think they probably would.”

Hargreaves: “You think they’d do it this summer?

PS: “If it meant getting Haaland, then yeah, why not…”

Hargreaves then reiterated that the way Haaland has carefully ‘considered’ his career moves so far suggests his destination is ‘definitely not going to be about money’:

OH: “He’s considered every step, he’s had options all along the way, it just feels this is definitely not going to be about money, it’s going to be about getting the right fit. What is the right fit?”

“Is it a team that plays like Man City, is it United, everybody could need him, Chelsea could need him, Barca? Would he go there to help Messi stick around?”

“I can’t think of a player this young that has been as coveted by everyone.”

PS: “I think it’s about the club who could pay for him, I don’t think there’s too many of them. You think of Real Madrid and Barcelona, all the noises you hear, they probably couldn’t pay that type of money.”

“Man City don’t look like they want to pay that type (of money). To be fair, Guardiola, they very rarely play with a No.9 anyway, even when he’s had both Aguero and Jesus fit. He’s hardly played them.”

“Is that the type of player that Guardiola wants? I’m not sure it is.”

“It’s a player United will be desperate for, Chelsea will be desperate for, they’re probably the two clubs who I think could afford to pay that this summer.”

Hargreaves pointed to interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Barcelona, exclaiming that he can’t recall there every being a young player ‘coveted’ so much by ‘everyone’.

Hargreaves is certain that Haaland’s next club will not be decided on ‘money’, rather who would be the ‘right fit’ for the mercurial talent, that’s already tearing things up at the top level.

Only time will tell if United and Chelsea flex the financial power they boast in order to recruit Haaland, both clubs’ fans will be praying that is this case, but you never know in football…