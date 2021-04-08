Spurs make an early move to sign star destined for relegation as he’s determined to stay in the top league

You never want to have too many players who have been relegated recently, but there are bargains to be had from the teams that go down each season.

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone could be a prime example this season as he’s looked impressive, and a report from The Athletic has indicated that Spurs have made an early approach to find out his status for next season.

At this point it does seem pretty certain that The Baggies will be returning to the Championship, while Johnstone has little intention of going there with them and he’s determined to stay in the Premier League.

Spurs do need to find a replacement for Hugo Lloris over the next couple of years and it’s believed that West Brom won’t demand a huge fee to let their man go, but the problem for him is that Spurs have made enquiries for others too.

It’s suggested that enquiries have also been made for Dean Henderson and Nick Pope too, so Johnstone is third on that list in terms of quality so that could count against him.

At this point the West Brom stopper looks like a back-up option in the transfer window in case Spurs don’t manage to land any of their other targets, so he may need to hope that other interest emerges if he wants to stay in the top flight.