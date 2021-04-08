Menu

Tottenham ready to clear out SEVEN first-teamers in major summer clear-out

Tottenham are reportedly ready to clear out seven big names this summer in a major revamp of Jose Mourinho’s squad.

The north Londoners are not having the best season and would do well to make some changes at the end of this season.

According to a report from the Mirror, it could be that Tottenham will clear out as many as seven first-team players if they can find buyers for them this summer.

The players supposedly set to be axed are: Dele Alli, Erik Lamela, Serge Aurier, Juan Foyth, Harry Winks, Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon.

Tottenham fans may be disappointed by some of these, with Lamela long a fan favourite at the club, even if he isn’t the most consistent performer.

It’s also a shame to see Alli’s recent decline following such a promising start at Spurs when he joined as a youngster from MK Dons back in 2015.

Sessegnon is another fine young player who hasn’t lived up to his true potential, and one imagines he could do well elsewhere if he gets more playing time.

