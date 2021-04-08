In the 54th minute of tonight’s Europa League tie between Arsenal and Slavia Prague, the Gunners found themselves with an advantageous counter-attacking opportunity.

Emile Smith Rowe knocked the ball around his man, deep in Arsenal’s half, to spark a drive forward, before playing a quick one-two with Willian and then poking the ball into Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette fired the ball out to Bukayo Saka on the right-wing, with Willian, the French striker, Smith Rowe and even Cedric Soares bombing forward towards the box.

Saka dribbled into the area but then got his cross horribly wrong, it seemed to be targeted for the far post, which would’ve left Cedric to run onto the ball in a dangerous area, but it was woefully mishit.

The 19-year-old’s delivery would’ve floated straight out of play if it wasn’t for Willian keeping the ball in play, but the chance was already gone by this moment, leaving Arteta screaming out and Saka annoyed.

Saka was also behind another unflattering moment that robbed Arsenal of the lead, with a poor finish despite having plenty of time and space in an uncharacteristic execution from the England international.

Pictures from BT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News ‘No desire’ and ‘so boring’ – These Arsenal fans slam first-half performance against Slavia Prague Video: Horrible finish sees Bukayo Saka miss golden chance for Arsenal to take the lead against Slavia Prague Video: Marcus Rashford catches the TV coverage and Granada cold with a sublime touch and finish for Man United

Saka has been lively on the right side, but his end product has been a little off tonight, unfortunately it is errors from the exciting prospect that have led to Arsenal missing out on taking the lead.